Two-days Book Mela Holds In Girls College Larkana.
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A two-day book fair is being organized by the National Book Foundation at the Government Girls Degree College in Larkana city on Wednesday.
Where books on Physics, Biology, Chemistry, English and other important subjects are available for purchase.
Professors, lecturers, women lectures and students of the college participated in large numbers and bought their favorite books.
On this occasion, the girl students said that a book fair will be organized in this college every year so that the students can read books and gain knowledge,because friendship with books shows a person the right path, which is a good thing, such book fairs should be held in the future as well.
