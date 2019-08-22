Two days final round of consultation on new renewable energy policy starts

Final round of two days consultations on finalization of Pakistan's new draft renewable energy policy started on Thursday at Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB)

In the first session, consultation among key stakeholders from public sector including Power Division, Provincial Governments, NEPRA, PPIB, NTDC, CPPA, NEECA, Pakistan Engineering Council and Distribution Companies were held, said a press release.

Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Energy Nadeem Babar and Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali Co-chaired the session.

Chief Executive Officer, AEDB Dr. Rana Abudul Jabbar Khan introduced all the participants of the meeting. He also presented the draft of the new renewable energy policy in the meeting for discussion of the participants.

In his opening remarks, Secretary Power Division underlined the importance of new renewable energy policy in present day situation when the technologies on one side were fast developing while on other side the cost is continuously lowering.

He especially in the context of electricity basket hugely tilted towards thermal imported fuels emphasized increasing the current share of around 4 percent of the renewable energy to 20 percent by year 2025 and 30 percent by year 2030. Irfan Ali while underscoring the importance of renewable resources and their optimal utilization for generation of electricity, said that from the prospect of attaining energy security in the country and also decreasing impact of current thermal generation on environment, Pakistan need to develop and harness to the maximum level its indigenous renewable energy resources.

The induction of renewable sources in wake of sharp decline in its cost will help in decreasing the electricity prices in the country, he added.

During discussing the salient features of the new renewable energy policy, he said that an attempt has been made to give major role to the federating units in major decision making regarding planning and feasibilities of projects by introducing concept of steering committee with membership of all federating units and the Federal government. Nadeem Babar, speaking on the occasion explained to the participants the basic driving forces behind developing the new renewable energy policy.

He said that during the fiscal year 2018-19, 40 percent electricity generation accrued of the imported fuels which highly unsustainable for the country's economy especially when we have abundance of indigenous resources at our disposal.

He said the capacity payments to the thermal IPPs during the last fiscal year has almost eaten up efforts of present government against theft and recovery drives resulting in highest ever recovery figures.

Similarly the carbon foot prints of the country at present cannot be ignored specially when the country is among the top 10 countries at the highest risk of environmental changes, he added.

The Chairman PM's Task Force also highlighted the fast growth of technologies in the renewable energy sector that further support the present government's urge to harness the country's potential to the maximum.

Participants of the meeting also gave their input regarding the draft new renewable energy policy.

The discussion on policy would continue for two days enabling the AEDB to finalize its draft for placing the same before federal cabinet for its approval to place it before Council of Common Interest (CCI) for its final approval.