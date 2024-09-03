Open Menu

Two Days Health, Wellness Expo On Sept 4

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Two days health, wellness expo on Sept 4

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A two-day Health and Wellness Expo is going to start from September 4 to September 5 at a local hotel.

The expo includes participation from government health and rescue agencies, Baqai University, Indus Hospital, and several other hospitals, companies, and associations, said a communique.

The chairman of the Health Expo, Dr. Junaid Shah, along with Dr. Farhan Essa, Zafar M. Dar, S.M. Sajjad, and Nusrat Faheem, held a press conference in this regard at Karachi Press Club.

The expo is scheduled to take place at a local hotel on Wednesday and Thursday, September 4 and 5. Dr. Shah was accompanied by the Chairman of the Expo's Scientific Committee, Professor Dr. Farhan Essa, Vice Chairman Zafar M. Dar, Project Expo Director S.M. Sajjad, and Expo Secretary Nusrat Faheem.

During the press briefing, Dr. Junaid Ali Shah and other officials informed the media that the two-day health and wellness expo marks a significant step in Pakistan's history.

The expo will feature numerous stalls from representatives of the medicine, pharmacy, private hospitals, and clinics sectors.

They have also invited all media outlets to cover the event so the world can see the crucial role private hospitals and clinics play in Pakistan’s healthcare system.

The expo will include media briefings and seminars. Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, Dr. Farhan Essa, Zafar M. Dar, S.M. Sajjad, Dr. Amara, and Nusrat Faheem provided further details, highlighting that the expo will not only bring together various health and wellness institutions but will also include participation from the Sindh Health Regulatory Authority, the Sindh Healthcare Commission, the Pakistan Medical Association, prominent hospitals like Indus and Baqai University, as well as other hospitals and organizations, including Rescue 1122 will participate in the expo.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Hotel September Rescue 1122 Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

6 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

6 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

8 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

8 hours ago
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

12 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

21 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

21 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan