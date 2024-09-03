Two Days Health, Wellness Expo On Sept 4
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 09:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A two-day Health and Wellness Expo is going to start from September 4 to September 5 at a local hotel.
The expo includes participation from government health and rescue agencies, Baqai University, Indus Hospital, and several other hospitals, companies, and associations, said a communique.
The chairman of the Health Expo, Dr. Junaid Shah, along with Dr. Farhan Essa, Zafar M. Dar, S.M. Sajjad, and Nusrat Faheem, held a press conference in this regard at Karachi Press Club.
The expo is scheduled to take place at a local hotel on Wednesday and Thursday, September 4 and 5. Dr. Shah was accompanied by the Chairman of the Expo's Scientific Committee, Professor Dr. Farhan Essa, Vice Chairman Zafar M. Dar, Project Expo Director S.M. Sajjad, and Expo Secretary Nusrat Faheem.
During the press briefing, Dr. Junaid Ali Shah and other officials informed the media that the two-day health and wellness expo marks a significant step in Pakistan's history.
The expo will feature numerous stalls from representatives of the medicine, pharmacy, private hospitals, and clinics sectors.
They have also invited all media outlets to cover the event so the world can see the crucial role private hospitals and clinics play in Pakistan’s healthcare system.
The expo will include media briefings and seminars. Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, Dr. Farhan Essa, Zafar M. Dar, S.M. Sajjad, Dr. Amara, and Nusrat Faheem provided further details, highlighting that the expo will not only bring together various health and wellness institutions but will also include participation from the Sindh Health Regulatory Authority, the Sindh Healthcare Commission, the Pakistan Medical Association, prominent hospitals like Indus and Baqai University, as well as other hospitals and organizations, including Rescue 1122 will participate in the expo.
Recent Stories
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Trader killed during dacoity1 minute ago
-
Welding mechanic electrocuted1 minute ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program1 minute ago
-
Food delivery rider arrested for stealing motorbikes2 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive strategy being evolved for metro bus service in Faisalabad: DG FDA2 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi briefs MNA Faryal Talpur on development projects in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
LESCO chief holds meeting on net metering12 minutes ago
-
PR signs agreements with Chinese, Pakistani companies for laying optical fiber cables12 minutes ago
-
Corps Commanders’ Conference underscores critical need to safeguard national cyber space through s ..22 minutes ago
-
Police arrests fugitive wanted for 13 years42 minutes ago
-
River Indus still experiencing low, medium flood: FFC42 minutes ago
-
2 police officials suspended over misbehaving with lawyer, citizen51 minutes ago