Two-days Intermittent Rain Spell Likely From Monday: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :A two-day intermittent rain spell is likely to grip northern Punjab including Gujranwala, Sargodha, Mianwali Rawalpindi and Islamabad from Monday.

Talking to APP spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Sunday said the light rain spell would continue till Tuesday night which would turn the weather pleasant.

He said the rain would also reduce the persistence of pollen count in the capital.

