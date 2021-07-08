Two days left to apply for NoC to collect hides of sacrificial animals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Two days left to apply for No Objection Certificate (NOC) to collect hides of sacrificial animals on Eidul Azha as sans permission no one would be allowed to involve in the collection activity.

The administration on the directives of the Punjab Government has banned collection of sacrificial animals' hides during Eidul Azha.

Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi had announced that the applications for collecting hides of sacrificial animals would be received till July 10 and after the deadline, no application would be entertained.

According to a DC office spokesman, the administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without prior permission of the authorities concerned. The charity organizations intending to collect the hides of the sacrificial animals are directed to submit applications to the office of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi for permission letter by July 10.

The Home Department of Punjab Government had banned the collection of the hides without the approval of the competent authority.

The DC office Rawalpindi will not receive any application for the permission letter after the expiry of the above mentioned date.

Any organization or person who will collect hides of the sacrificial animals without prior approval will be treated as offence and strict action would be taken against them as per law.

At least 85 proscribed organisations and banned outfits are on the radar of the Punjab Home Department for hide collection ban. Some 11 sub-organizations have also been included in the proscribed list.

The home department had sent letters to all district commissioners, including Rawalipindi's to strictly stop members of these banned outfits from collecting hides for raising funds.

The collection activity by an individual or organisation would be subject to permission from the DC.

Punjab Home Department has directed the law enforcement agencies to remain alert during Eidul Azha. The authorities have been directed to keep a vigilant eye on the outfits that were either banned or put under surveillance.

The police will also form teams tasked to ensure that members of banned organisations could not collect animal hides on Eidul Azha this year.

