Two Days Left To Avail 10% Concession In RCB's Outstanding Property Tax

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Two days left to avail 10% concession in RCB's outstanding property tax

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Two days left to avail 10 percent concession in outstanding property tax as the deadline announced by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) would expire on June 30.

According to RCB spokesman, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the property tax defaulters who did not clear taxes despite various notices.

He said, the authorities concerned had tasked the field staff of the board to expedite the recovery process and submit a daily report of the progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

