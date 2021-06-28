(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Two days left to avail 10 percent concession in outstanding property tax as the deadline announced by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) would expire on June 30.

According to RCB spokesman, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the property tax defaulters who did not clear taxes despite various notices.

He said, the authorities concerned had tasked the field staff of the board to expedite the recovery process and submit a daily report of the progress.