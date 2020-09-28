Two days left to pay vehicle token tax with special discount

Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi on Monday reminded the citizens that they have only two days left to pay vehicles token tax with special discount while a crackdown would be launched on Thursday (Oct 1) against the token tax defaulters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi on Monday reminded the citizens that they have only two days left to pay vehicles token tax with special discount while a crackdown would be launched on Thursday (Oct 1) against the token tax defaulters.

Talking to APP, Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Rawalpindi Sohail Shahzad informed that E&T has finalized arrangements to launch operation against token tax defaulters.

He said, the department had announced special concession for vehicle owners and they were offered discount up to 25 percent on payment of token tax through online service E-Pay till Sept 30.

The Excise and Taxation Department, Punjab on the special directive of the Punjab government has announced a new policy to facilitate the vehicle and property tax owners.

They can pay their property and vehicle token tax through e-pay and avail the special concession. Instead of 10 percent concession, 20% rebate would be provided to them besides waiver of surcharges on outstanding dues till due date. A chance to get five percent additional concession can also be availed through online service E-Pay payment of token tax, he added.

He informed that on the directives of Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Ch. Muhammad Sohail Arshad and Motor Registration Authority (MRA) Rawalpindi Sohail Sabair, solid steps were taken to facilitate the citizens.

The citizens have been advised to use E-Pay online service to avoid hassle in the offices.

The department has also announced 10 percent concession for property tax payers.

Sohail Shahzad said, after the due date, the vehicles caught without token tax would be impounded and fine would also be imposed particularly on commercial vehicles.

Sohail Shahaz informed that on the directives of Director E&T Rawalpindi Ch, Muhammad Sohail Arshad, all the E&T officials had been directed to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government and general instructions besides taking precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.

He urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and pay token tax before expiry of the deadline.