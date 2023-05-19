UrduPoint.com

Two Days Meeting Of Senate Body On Devolution Of Powers Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 09:52 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ):A two days meeting of the Senate Functional Committee on Devolution of Powers was concluded here on Friday.

Besides others, the committee with its Chairman Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan in the chair and members Senators Haji Hidayatullah Khan and Nuzhat Sadiq discussed different issues and submitted recommendations for its resolutions held here at the Chief Secretary Office.

The Chief Secretary, ACS and Administrative Secretaries of the concerned departments attended the meeting.

The committee reviewed the transfer of powers to provinces after the 18th constitutional amendment including livestock, sports, archaeology and tourism.

Matters pertaining to the devolution of sports, agriculture, irrigation and other departments were discussed in detail.

The committee also deliberated on the increase of the share of KP in the National Finance Commission award after the merger of erstwhile Fata and net hydel profit, gas and petroleum arrears.

Matters related to the promised Rs100 billion per annum to merged areas, development fund, three per cent NFC share, lift right bank canal, water share of provinces and national census were also discussed.

Keeping in view the economic issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the committee underscored the need for payment of outstanding dues to the province for the stability of its economy.

The committee reiterated that reservations of the province would be taken up with the federal government for its resolutions for the benefit of its people.

Chairman Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the aim of the meeting was to ensure effective and efficient utilization of resources transferred to the provinces under devolution for the benefit of its people.

Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Chief Secretary and Zubair Qureshi ACS briefed the committee.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was blessed with an abundance of natural resources and its proper utilisation would greatly help the provincial economy.

Matters related to pensioners also come under discussion.

