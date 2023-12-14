Open Menu

Two-days Physical Remand Granted For Former PTI Chairman In Toshakhana Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI chairman in Toshakhana case

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court has approved a two-day physical remand for the former PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court has approved a two-day physical remand for the former PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case.

The court session on Thursday saw the presence of Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and PTI's defence counsel Shehbaz Khosa.

As the proceedings unfolded, NAB urged for a seven-day physical remand of the former PTI Chief, a request contested by the Defense Counsel.

Following a thorough consideration of arguments from both sides, the court ultimately granted a two-day physical remand.

