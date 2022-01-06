UrduPoint.com

Two-days Policy Dialouge Concluded

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Two-days policy dialouge concluded

The two-day policy dialouge on 'International law: The increasing role of public and private international law in the 21st century, organized by National School of Public Policy (NSPP)'s Executive Development Institute (EDI) was concluded here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The two-day policy dialouge on 'International law: The increasing role of public and private international law in the 21st century, organized by National school of Public Policy (NSPP)'s Executive Development Institute (EDI) was concluded here on Thursday.

Addressing the session, EDI Dean Ahmad Nazir Warraich, discussed the regulatory frameworks of public & private international law besides explaining its salient features.

He stressed the need to discussing such issues for better negotiating treaties so as to promote Pakistan's interests.

The policy dialogue ended with the panel discussion of former chief justice of Lahore High Court, Justice (retd) Mamoon Rashid Sheikh and former foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, who delved upon better negotiating skills for bi-lateral and multi-lateral treatises for safeguarding Pakistan's interests. They also talked about capacity building of negotiators of these treaties from government's side.

During the session, various topics including Border and Water Disputes with Afghanistan by Mansoor Ahmad Khan (Ambassador of Pakistan in to Afghanistan), Kashmir issue in the back drop of serious violations of legal bindings by Muhammad Nafees Zakria (retired ambassador), Indus Water Treaty, The Legal Framework of WTO, through (A panel discussion by Dr.

Mujtaba Paracha (Ambasador of Pakistan in WTO) and Dr. Muhammad Irfan (Councellor in WTO), Human Rights' Treaties, FATF, its global standards and specific guidelines by Khawaja Adnan Zahir, DG, FATF and Arbitration under International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) were discussed.

Later, in the concluding remarks, Dean EDI Ahmad Nazir Warraich on behalf of Rector NSPP thanked the guest speakers and emphasizing upon the importance of the above-mentioned subject said that more than ever before 21st century globalisation was now characterised by an interpenetration of domestic public law and international law so it was necessary to hold a dialogue for discussing such subjects by the professionals.

He also appreciated Team EDI for holding a much needed and purpose-oriented policy dialogue, that would help the policy makers significantly in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Afghanistan Century Lahore High Court Water Rashid Border Financial Action Task Force From Government

Recent Stories

Japan's Prime Minister Says 3 Prefectures Demand S ..

Japan's Prime Minister Says 3 Prefectures Demand Special COVID-19 Regime

1 minute ago
 Several Injured in Shooting on Almaty's Republic S ..

Several Injured in Shooting on Almaty's Republic Square

1 minute ago
 Time for Turkey, Pakistan to explore new areas of ..

Time for Turkey, Pakistan to explore new areas of cooperation, joint ventures: K ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

1 minute ago
 NDMA dispatches relief items for GB earthquake aff ..

NDMA dispatches relief items for GB earthquake affectees

4 minutes ago
 Kazakh Security Forces Repel Assault on Police Bui ..

Kazakh Security Forces Repel Assault on Police Building in Almaty

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.