Two Days Symposium On Youth Resilience Against Violent Extremism Held
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A two days symposium regarding Youth Resilience and Violent Extremism Exploring Diverse Perspectives and Local Solutions," started in Criminology Department at University of Peshawar with joint collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism and University of Peshawar.
On the first day of the event experts, academics, policymakers, practitioners, and youth leaders from across Pakistan gathered to explore and address the pressing issue of violent extremism and its impact on young people.
Provincial Minister for Youth Affairs and sports, Syed Fakhar Jehan said that this kind of events aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the factors that drive violent extremism, particularly among youth, and to explore local and national strategies for promoting resilience and preventing radicalization.
It provided a platform for diverse stakeholders to exchange ideas, share experiences, and collaborate on practical solutions that can be implemented at both the grassroots and policy levels.
The keynote addresses was delivered by Ayaz Khan Chief Coordination Officer, KPCVE who emphasized the critical role that youth play in shaping the future of society and the need for innovative approaches to prevent their engagement in extremist activities.
“Violent extremism is a complex challenge that requires a comprehensive and collaborative response. This symposium is an important step in building partnerships across academia, government, and civil society to empower youth with the tools and resilience needed to resist radicalization,” said Dr. Ayaz Khan.
The symposium was highly interactive, encouraging dialogue between participants and allowing for the exchange of diverse perspectives on the root causes of violent extremism and the local solutions that can mitigate these issues.
VC University of Peshawar Prof.Dr Naeem Qazi,Dean Prof.Dr Johar Ali and other speakers also spok on the occasion.
The event was supported by various partners, KPCVE, Islamic Relief Pakistan, business Incubation Centre, University of Peshawar and Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was attended by a diverse group of stakeholders committed to addressing the challenges posed by violent extremism in Pakistan and the wider regions.
