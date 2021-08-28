Two days Training for Bajaur journalists concluded

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :A two-day training, organized by Pakistan Red Crescent Society, on Healthcare and Digital Security for journalists concluded in district Bajaur.

Over 10 journalists of district Bajaur attended the 2-days training where the trainers were briefed about healthcare and digital security during performing their duties.

Speaking at the concluding session, Secretary PRCS, Syed Kamal Mehsud said that the aim and objective of the training was to impart journalists about how to prepare them for tackling emergency situations during their professional obligations.

He said journalists are facing numerous challenges during fulfilling their responsibilities in this advanced era of technology, adding that it was important to educate them how to pass on information through digital means safely and with authenticity.

He said that it was the first time to hold such a training for journalists in the merged districts. He informed that PRCS has initiated several welfare programs for people residing in merged districts with the support of tribal elders.