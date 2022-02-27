Two days training workshop on taxidermy organized at UAD

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :A Two days training workshop on Taxidermy techniques & national history museum development was arranged at University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan.

According to a press release issued here, the program was organized with the collaboration of Pakistan Wildlife Foundation with an aim to provide hands-on-training to the students of Faculty of forestry, Wildlife & Range management, Agriculture, and Veterinary & Animal Sciences of Agriculture University Dera.

Resource person, Shahid Iqbal along with other officials from Pakistan Wildlife Foundation and technical officials of the UAD gave briefings and demonstrations on the basic techniques used in preservation of different wild as well as domestic animals & birds, museum development and also method of skeleton making, bleaching and articulation.

Chief guests of the program, Vice Chancellor University of Science & Technology Bannu, Prof. Dr. Khair uz Zaman and Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Khan Malook Khan distributed the certificates among the participants.

Vice Chancellor UAD Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar also distributed certificates among the program organizers and participants and vowed to continue arranging such activities in future for the students.