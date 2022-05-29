Two days U-12 kids sports mela to start from June 3

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Two days under-12 kids sports mela organized by Sports department would be started from June 3 at sports complex.

Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Rana Nadeem Anjum said that the registration of the kids hailing from Multan would be made at divisional sports office by June 3, under the directions of Commissioner Multan division Amir Khattak.

The parents of the kids could get registration of their children for football, athletics, martial arts and tug of war competitions in the sports festival.

Nadeem said that the kids who got registered would be able to participate in the sports festival.

The concluding ceremony of the festival would be held on June 4. Purpose of conducting sports mela was to attract children towards healthy activities. He urged the citizens to get registration of their kids by taking personal interest so that the kids could contribute in establishment of healthy society through physical exercise.