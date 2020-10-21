Two dead, 12 injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons died and four others were injured in a collision between a dumper truck and a passenger bus on Peshawar motorway near Swabi interchange here on Wednesday.

According to rescue 1122 sources, the accident occurred when a dumper truck hit a passenger bus coming from Karachi to Peshawar, leaving two persons dead and 12 injured.

Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 team of Swabi district reached the site and shifted the injured to Mardan Medical Complex.�Those who died include Zarwali Khan and Ziarat Khan who belonged to Landi Kotal.