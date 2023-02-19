Two dead, 13 injured in Umarkot road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Two people died and 13 others were seriously injured in a collision between a car and a rickshaw of Hindu pilgrims who were returning from the Shiv Mahadev Mela, in Sindh's Umarkot district.

According to private media reports, the vehicles collided head-on near Dargah Namanu Shah, resulting in the deaths of Sunil Meghwad and Narayan Kolhi, while thirteen others sustained critical injuries.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot, the dead bodies and the injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Umarkot. The injured were then referred to Hyderabad.

According to the police, the deceased were residents of Namanu Shah Dargah, Hyderabad, and the accident occurred due to the over-speeding car. The driver fled the scene.