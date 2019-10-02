Two dead, 2 wounded in Karachi road mishap

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :As many as two persons were died and two other critical wounded in a road accident on the Super Highway in Karachi on wee hours of Wednesday.

According to Police officials, two persons were pushing an out of order car when another vehicle coming from behind hit them killing all of them on the spot.

The two persons sitting in the car were wounded in the accident.

Rescue teams reached at the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.