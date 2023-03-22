Two dead, 66 injured in KP after 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday issued the initial feedback report on damages and losses due to the recent earthquake of 6.8 magnitude that shook the northern parts of the country leaving two dead and 66 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The initial feedback report by the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of the Authority underscored that the earthquake of 6.8 magnitude was reported from the Hindukush region of Afghanistan.

However, it mentioned that shockwaves were felt in most of the northern parts of Pakistan, including KP, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and northern Punjab with a lesser degree in northern Balochistan.

The earthquake was followed by one aftershock of 3.7 magnitude. The earthquake originated on March 21 at 09:47 p.m.

had a depth of 180 km with its epicentre in Hindukush Region, Afghanistan.

As per the initial feedback from the provinces in KP, two deaths and 66 injuries including 60 minor injuries were reported however all patients were in stable condition.

The district-wise situation revealed that in Swabi– Roof collapse incident, five persons were injured.

In Chitral– Roof and boundary wall collapse left two persons injured.

In Khyber, Roof damage and collapse incident was reported where no injuries were reported.

In Swat – Roof collapse and boundary wall damage reports were received leaving a child dead due to a wall collapse in Madyan.

In Lower Dir – Roof collapse resulting in one death and one person injured. In Mardan, Bajour and Lower Chitral – one person was reported injured.

However, approximately 60 people with minor injuries were also reported from different areas however exact numbers and details were being collected.

In GB, Ghizer - Cattle shed and boundary wall damage was reported. A minor landslide in Tehsil Phander resulted in the loss of an animal. However, partial damage of a culvert was also reported. The Astore valley road (AVR) was reported closed due to a landslide.

In ICT, reports of cracks in apartment buildings were received, especially in E-11 sector; Khudad Heights. All residents were evacuated safely. No other structural collapse or endangered building was reported so far.

Fortunately, no reports of damages or losses so far were reported in Punjab, Balochistan and AJK.

The NDMA Report added that detailed feedback and reports were being collected from field units and local administration by respective PDMAs/ GBDMA/ SDMA and ICT Administration.

"It is likely that more reports of house or roof and boundary wall damage may be received. As per contact with Rescue 1122 offices no other emergencies are reported so far. Provincial authorities arecompiling reports from DDMAs/ local administration which will be compiled for a detailedfollow-up report," it said.