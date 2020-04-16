UrduPoint.com
Two Dead, 756 Injured In 666 Road Accidents In Lahore

At least two persons were killed, while 756 sustained injuries in 666 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

Out of this, 457 persons were seriously injured and were shifted to different hospitals,whereas, 299 minor injured were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

��The analysis showed that 274 drivers, 20 underage drivers, 105 pedestrians, and 379 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 120 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 129 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 55 in Multan with 58 victims and at third Faisalabad with 54 RTCs and 63 victims.

According to the data, 630 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 56 motorcars, 6 vans, 1 passenger buses, 13 trucks and 93 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

