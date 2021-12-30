Two dead, 900 injured in 852 road accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :At least two persons were killed and 900 injured in 852 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 494 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 406 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

Further, the analysis showed that 381 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians, and 485 passengers were among the victims of these RTCs.

Statistics showed that 238 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 244 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 76 victims and at third Multan with 66 RTCs and 72 victims.

According to the data 750 motorbikes, 103 auto-rickshaws, 84 motorcars, 26 vans, 09 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 99 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.