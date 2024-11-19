Open Menu

Two Dead As Car Overturns Into Ditch Near Rawalakot

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Two dead as car overturns into ditch near Rawalakot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A fatal road traffic accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning near Rawalakot, Azad Kashmir, resulting deaths of two individuals.

According to initial reports, rescue officials informed that the vehicle overturned into a ditch, causing immediate fatalities, private news channel reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene shortly after receiving reports of the accident.

The teams, comprising personnel from the Rescue 1122 and local police worked diligently to retrieve the bodies from the wreckage.

The rescue teams successfully recovered the bodies from the ditch and shifted them to the nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police officials have initiated an investigation into the accident to determine its cause.

