Two dead, as many injured in fogbound road accidents

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed and as many got injured in two accidents that occurred in different areas of the city owing to dense fog.

According to Rescue 1122, a young man was killed and another got injured when their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle near the Dhapanwala police check post on Dera-Darya Khan road. The cause of the accident was dense fog in the limits of Gomal University Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Rajab Ali, son of Muhammad Hussain Qureshi, resident of Mustafabad while the injured was identified as Rahim Qureshi, resident of Mustafabad.

In another accident, 27-year-old Misbahuddin Wazir, son of Habib and 20-year-old Muhibullah Wazir, son of Sher Ghani, residents of Naivela, were riding a bike when their two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle near Fateh Morr on Indus Highway. As a result, Misbahuddin Wazir died on the spot and Muhibullah Wazir got injured.

The bodies and injured from both incidents were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital Dera.