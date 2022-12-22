UrduPoint.com

Two Dead, As Many Injured In Fogbound Road Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Two dead, as many injured in fogbound road accidents

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed and as many got injured in two accidents that occurred in different areas of the city owing to dense fog.

According to Rescue 1122, a young man was killed and another got injured when their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle near the Dhapanwala police check post on Dera-Darya Khan road. The cause of the accident was dense fog in the limits of Gomal University Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Rajab Ali, son of Muhammad Hussain Qureshi, resident of Mustafabad while the injured was identified as Rahim Qureshi, resident of Mustafabad.

In another accident, 27-year-old Misbahuddin Wazir, son of Habib and 20-year-old Muhibullah Wazir, son of Sher Ghani, residents of Naivela, were riding a bike when their two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle near Fateh Morr on Indus Highway. As a result, Misbahuddin Wazir died on the spot and Muhibullah Wazir got injured.

The bodies and injured from both incidents were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital Dera.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Police Station Road Vehicle Died Young Man Gomal Rescue 1122 Post From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Af ..

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Afghanistan for regional peace

41 minutes ago
 Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Acade ..

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Academy Awards

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

4 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

5 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.