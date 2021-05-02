UrduPoint.com
Two Dead Bodies Found From Property Dealer Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 06:10 PM

Two dead bodies found from property dealer office

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Bodies of two property dealers were found from their office under mysterious circumstances in limits of Attock Police station remits on Sunday.

Police sources said that bodies of two persons were recovered from a property dealing office located near Teenmela chowk in limits of Attock police station.

Police sources said that some visitors spotted bodies of two men lying in a property office and informed local police who rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to district headquarters hospital. Later they were identified as 55 years old Malik Aabid and 41 years old Ishtiaque. Police while quoting medico-legal officer of the hospital have said that the bodies have no injury or bullet marks and during preliminary medical examination it was found that their death was caused by consuming some poisonous food or drink and real cause of death would be ascertained through report of autopsy from Lahore.

