Two Dead Bodies Of Boys Recovered From New Town Area
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 05:53 PM
Two dead bodies of boys were recovered from an under-construction plaza in Chandni Chowk, Rawalpindi here on Wednesday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Two dead bodies of boys were recovered from an under-construction plaza in Chandni Chowk, Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.
Rescue 1122 teams were immediately rushed to the crime scene.
According to the Media Coordinator, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi Muhammad Usman Gujjar said that there were no apparent injuries on the dead bodies.
After necessary action, the rescue teams have shifted bodies to the hospital.
The victims were identified as 20-year-old Falak Sher and 17-year-old Saram Ali. However, the motives behind this heinous murder could not be ascertained.
