Two dead, eight injured in road accident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Two persons were reportedly killed and eight others including women and children were injured in a road accident on national highway, over 30 kilometers off Bahawalpur city here.

According to police spokesman,bodies of two dead have been handed over to the heirs. Eight injured were being provided medical treatment at hospital.

The spokesman said that a passenger van collided head on with a truck on Lahore-Karachi national highway near Ahmedpur East town.

As a result, two men died on the spot while eight other passengers among them were women and children suffered wounds.

The police and rescuers of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and transported dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Ahmedpur East town. Later, some of the injured were referred to Bahawal Victoria Hospital due to their critical condition.

The police have been investigating the incident.

Further probe was underway.