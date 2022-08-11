Two dead, four injured in Chani Goth accident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Two persons died on the spot and four others including driver of a passenger van received critical injuries in a collision between a trailer and a van in Chani Goth area.

Police sources said that a passenger van and a trailer collided head-on near overhead bridge on Lahore-Karachi National Highway passing through Chani Goth area.

As a result, a man and his wife riding in the passenger van died on the spot while four others including driver of the van sustained serious wounds.

The ambulances of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and shifted the dead and injured to Chani Goth hospital. Later, the injured were referred to Civil hospital.

Further probe was underway.