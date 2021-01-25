Two dead, four injured in Lahore roof collapse incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :A woman with her son died and four others were wounded on Monday when roof of a house collapsed in the wee hours in Lahore.

According to details, the roof of a quarter of a government school located in Kahna area of Lahore, collapsed suddenly, burying six persons under the debris, a private news channel reported.

After being informed about the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead body of a woman and her son from the rubble while four other persons were rescued in injured condition.

Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.