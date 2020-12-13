Two dead in Rickshaw-truck collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Atleast two persons including woman were killed while three others sustained serious injuries in a collision between Chingchi Rickshaw and a Truck near Surkh Dheri stop at Rustum road in Mardan District on Sunday afternoon.

Giving details local police said the speedy truck hit the rickshaw coming from opposite side.

An emergency response team and local police rushed to the site and started rescue operation, a private news channel reported.

Local police have registered a case against the truck driver and started an investigation.