Two Dead In Road Accident In Lala Musa
Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 05:03 PM
The two person were died in a road accident here on Monday
According to the details, a speedy motorcycle rider hit to a pedestrian Bilawal Ejaz near Dunga village and resulting he died on the spot.
The another accident took place on Dinga road when a speedy motorcycle collided with a Buffalo and motorcycle rider Sheikh Adress got serious injuries and died on the spot.
