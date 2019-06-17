UrduPoint.com
Two Dead In Road Accident In Lala Musa

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 05:03 PM

Two dead in road accident in Lala Musa

The two person were died in a road accident here on Monday

LALA MUSA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The two person were died in a road accident here on Monday.

According to the details, a speedy motorcycle rider hit to a pedestrian Bilawal Ejaz near Dunga village and resulting he died on the spot.

The another accident took place on Dinga road when a speedy motorcycle collided with a Buffalo and motorcycle rider Sheikh Adress got serious injuries and died on the spot.

