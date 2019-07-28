Two dead in trailer-mini truck collision near Muzaffargarh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as two people lost their lives and one other suffered injuries when a trailer collided with a mini truck on Muzaffargarh Mianwali Road on early Sunday morning.

According to Police officials, upon getting information, police immediately reached to the spot and shifted injured and bodies to nearby hospital.

Police said, the accident took place due to "speeding and reckless driving.