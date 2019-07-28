UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dead In Trailer-mini Truck Collision Near Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

Two dead in trailer-mini truck collision near Muzaffargarh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as two people lost their lives and one other suffered injuries when a trailer collided with a mini truck on Muzaffargarh Mianwali Road on early Sunday morning.

According to Police officials, upon getting information, police immediately reached to the spot and shifted injured and bodies to nearby hospital.

Police said, the accident took place due to "speeding and reckless driving.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Mianwali Muzaffargarh Sunday Mini

Recent Stories

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

10 hours ago

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemns imposition of sal ..

10 hours ago

Free hepatitis camp, walk held at Shaikh Zayed Hos ..

10 hours ago

Afghan women must have role In peace talks, rights ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supp ..

11 hours ago

Putin's Visit to France in August Being Prepared - ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.