Two dead in truck accident in Upper Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) At least two passengers on Friday died when a truck fell into a ravine near the Lotar Police Station Upper Kohistan.

Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Khaliq Dad, Rescue 1122 teams arrived promptly at the scene and conducted a search and recovery operation.

According to reports, two men identified as Asif Khan, son of Muhammad Rashid, and Shahid Khan, son of Khalid Khan, both residents of Swat, were killed in the crash.

The Rescue 1122 team recovered the bodies and shifted them to the Rural Health Center (RHC) in Dassu for further processing.