Two dead, six injured in earthquake: PDMA

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :In the aftermath of a powerful earthquake, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reported two fatalities as a result of accidents caused by the tremor so far.

The earthquake, which was felt across the country, also caused injuries to six individuals through various accidents.

Reports suggest that eight houses have been partially damaged due to the quake, leaving families displaced and in need of assistance. In response to the situation, the district administration, Rescue 1122, and Civil Defense have been instructed to remain on high alert to provide aid and support to those affected.

The situation is being closely monitored, and efforts are being made to provide relief to those affected by the disaster.