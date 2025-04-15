Two dead, six injured in Haripur bus accident

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) At least two passengers died and six others were injured as a bus struck with safety wall near Shah Maqsood Interchange in Haripur.

According to the police sources, the bus, which was carrying 40 passengers, was traveling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi when the incident took place.

The spokesperson of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP)said, the accident happened because the driver fell asleep while driving.

However, due to the timely and efficient response by the Motorway Police, all the injured passengers were immediately shifted to the hospital via ambulance for medical treatment.