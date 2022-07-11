UrduPoint.com

Two Dead, Three Injured In Rain-related Mishaps In KP: PDMA

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Two dead, three injured in rain-related mishaps in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Two people died and three injured in the rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while four houses were partially damaged, said updates shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) regarding losses from rains during the period of last 24 hours here on Monday.

It said" All concerned agencies are alert on the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan." The Director General (DG PDMA has directed the concerned district administrations for utilization of all available resources for the provision of best relief services and has further directed the concerned district administrations for initiating relief activities with immediate effect.

He said" Presently, low level flood is passing from various localities of D.I. Khan, Tank and Swabi." He said"Relief operation is continuing in Kathgarh village of the Tehsil Paharpur, district D.

I. Khan while the affected localities of Swabi included Kund Mor, Ambaar, Zakriya Sheikh, Bakay Kalley, Manki and Murghuz." The field staff of the PDMA was continuing their rescue and relief operations in Swabi and de-watering from houses, masajid and markets was continued in other districts of the province.

Similarly, in Tank, the teams of district administration, Pak Army, Police, Rescue 1122 and health were already in the field and the relief/rescue operation was in full swing.

The DG PDMA Sharif Hussain said "The authority is in constant contact with all concerned authorities."He said that the authority had issued a dispatch of seven districts to put them on alert regarding rains and floods and were also directed for initiate timely protective measures.

He said"The Control Room of PDMA is fully operational and the information of any unpleasant incident will be given to Helpline 1700."

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Flood Died Alert Swabi Tank Rescue 1122 Market All From Best Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.