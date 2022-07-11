Two dead, three injured in rain-related mishaps in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Two people died and three injured in the rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while four houses were partially damaged, said updates shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) regarding losses from rains during the period of last 24 hours here on Monday.

It said" All concerned agencies are alert on the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan." The Director General (DG PDMA has directed the concerned district administrations for utilization of all available resources for the provision of best relief services and has further directed the concerned district administrations for initiating relief activities with immediate effect.

He said" Presently, low level flood is passing from various localities of D.I. Khan, Tank and Swabi." He said"Relief operation is continuing in Kathgarh village of the Tehsil Paharpur, district D.

I. Khan while the affected localities of Swabi included Kund Mor, Ambaar, Zakriya Sheikh, Bakay Kalley, Manki and Murghuz." The field staff of the PDMA was continuing their rescue and relief operations in Swabi and de-watering from houses, masajid and markets was continued in other districts of the province.

Similarly, in Tank, the teams of district administration, Pak Army, Police, Rescue 1122 and health were already in the field and the relief/rescue operation was in full swing.

The DG PDMA Sharif Hussain said "The authority is in constant contact with all concerned authorities."He said that the authority had issued a dispatch of seven districts to put them on alert regarding rains and floods and were also directed for initiate timely protective measures.

He said"The Control Room of PDMA is fully operational and the information of any unpleasant incident will be given to Helpline 1700."