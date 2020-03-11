Two dead, two hospitalized as speeding car hits pool in Jaranwala

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Atleast two persons were lost their lives while other two got serious injuries when an over-speeding car hits a pool near M3 motorway in Jaranwala city on Wednesday morning.

As per details, rescue sources informed , this horrified incident took place in M3 motorway when an over speeding car got out of control after bursting of Tyre and it crashed into a pool.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital, private news channel reported.