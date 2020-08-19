UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dead, Two Injured In Bostan Road Misshape

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:50 PM

Two dead, two injured in Bostan road misshape

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :At least two persons were died and two others suffered critical injuries in an accident occurred in Bostan, Levy official confirmed on Wednesday.

"A collision between a car and truck carrying personnel of law enforcement agencies near Kili Neeli left two people dead while two others received critical injuries, Levis Force said.

The deceased were identified as Hadayatullah, resident of Laki Marwat and Mohammad Saeed resident of Mardan.

Gulfam and and Saleemullah were among the injured.

Soon after the incident the dead bodies and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for medical aid. Further probe was in progress.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Car Died Mardan Progress Neeli

Recent Stories

UVAS, dairy association discuss collaboration, joi ..

21 seconds ago

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

8 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

1 hour ago

UAE, India to bolster cooperation

2 hours ago

UAE condemns terrorist blast in Mogadishu

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.