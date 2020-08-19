Two dead, two injured in Bostan road misshape

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :At least two persons were died and two others suffered critical injuries in an accident occurred in Bostan, Levy official confirmed on Wednesday.

"A collision between a car and truck carrying personnel of law enforcement agencies near Kili Neeli left two people dead while two others received critical injuries, Levis Force said.

The deceased were identified as Hadayatullah, resident of Laki Marwat and Mohammad Saeed resident of Mardan.

Gulfam and and Saleemullah were among the injured.

Soon after the incident the dead bodies and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for medical aid. Further probe was in progress.