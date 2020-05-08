UrduPoint.com
Two Dead, Two Injured In Kohistan Road Accident

Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:12 PM

At least two persons were died and two others critically injured when a Datsun pickup plunged into a deep gorge at Lower Shishi Jejal Kohistan on Friday

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :At least two persons were died and two others critically injured when a Datsun pickup plunged into a deep gorge at Lower Shishi Jejal Kohistan on Friday.

According to the police sources, the pickup was heading towards Shishi Jejal from Upper Kohistan when the driver lost his control over the vehicle and fell into a deep gorge where the driver and another passenger died at the spot and two other passengers sustained critical injuries.

The dead were identified as driver Muhammad Shauq and Muhammad Ismail son of Zahir Shah.

Locals and police rescued the injured and recovered the dead bodies from the gorge and shifted them to the hospital where after completion of medico-legal formalities the dead bodies were handed over the family.

