Two dealers booked

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The health department sealed shops of two junk dealers on illicit sale and purchase of dangerous hospital waste, here on Friday.

According to official sources, a team headed by CEO Health Authority Dr.

Asad Aslam along with Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr. Irfan Ahmad conducted raid at Junkmen shops near TB hospital and found that two dealers named Nadeem and Hamza were selling and purchasing hospital wastes.

The team sealed the shops and got registered cases against them over the violation of waste management law.