Two dealers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The agriculture department team caught two dealers for selling substandard fertilizer and pesticides,here on Wednesday.

According to official sources,the team raided at various areas of Sahiwal and Bhagtanwala and netted Aftab Ahmad who was selling substandard and adulterated pesticides and Riasat Ali for selling substandard fertilizer.

Police registered cases against the dealers.