Two Dealers Booked
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 11:40 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The agriculture department team caught two dealers for selling substandard fertilizer and pesticides,here on Wednesday.
According to official sources,the team raided at various areas of Sahiwal and Bhagtanwala and netted Aftab Ahmad who was selling substandard and adulterated pesticides and Riasat Ali for selling substandard fertilizer.
Police registered cases against the dealers.
Recent Stories
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism28 minutes ago
-
Solangi visits NA Secretariat, Hall to review arrangements for opening session of National Assemb ..60 minutes ago
-
Tragic accident near Nagan Bridge claims two lives, injures three others60 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA1 hour ago
-
Torrential rainfall, heavy snowfall may generate flash floods, disrupt daily life in vulnerable area ..1 hour ago
-
CM for launching joint operation against dacoits, street crime, drug mafia1 hour ago
-
Secretary Health directs DHOs of flood-hit areas to ensure medical aid to affected people1 hour ago
-
Authorities directed to ensure foolproof security for PSL matches1 hour ago
-
Newly-elected KP members take oath today1 hour ago
-
Estate Office allots 46 govt accommodations in two year1 hour ago
-
Prosthetics center in Hadramout provides medical services to 411 beneficiaries in January2 hours ago
-
Student killed in accident2 hours ago