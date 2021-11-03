UrduPoint.com

Two Dealers Booked For Selling Fertilizers On High Rate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:32 PM

Two dealers booked for selling fertilizers on high rate

Two fertilizers dealers were booked and fined for selling fertilizers at retail shops on exorbitant rates instead of official prices on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Two fertilizers dealers were booked and fined for selling fertilizers at retail shops on exorbitant rates instead of official prices on Wednesday.

According to a district administration spokesman, special price magistrate on the directives of Assistant Commissioner, Gujjar Khan took action against the rules violators.

On the complaints that accused dealers were not putting up rate lists at concerned sale points, the raid was conducted.

During inspections two fertilizers dealers were found selling fertilizer on relatively higher prices against officially fixed prices at Railway Road Gujjar Khan and its adjacent areas.

Cases have been registered with respective Police Station and the authorities concerned also imposed heavy fines on both of them he said adding, the profiteers would not be allowed to exploit the farmers.

