Two dealers held for selling spurious fertilizers in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :City Jaranwala police claimed on Monday to have arrested two dealers for selling spurious fertilizer.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood along with his team checked various fertilizer shops and found two dealers Sheikh Irfan of Zamzam Corporation and Imran Imtiaz of Bhatti Dealers in selling substandard fertilizers.

The agriculture officer had sent their fertilizers samples to laboratory for analysis and the lab report confirmed that fertilizer was spurious and substandard.

On the report of DD Agriculture, the police have arrested the dealers and locked them behind bars.

Further investigation was underway.