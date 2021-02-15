UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dealers Held For Selling Spurious Fertilizers In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 04:45 PM

Two dealers held for selling spurious fertilizers in faisalabad

City Jaranwala police claimed on Monday to have arrested two dealers for selling spurious fertilizer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :City Jaranwala police claimed on Monday to have arrested two dealers for selling spurious fertilizer.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood along with his team checked various fertilizer shops and found two dealers Sheikh Irfan of Zamzam Corporation and Imran Imtiaz of Bhatti Dealers in selling substandard fertilizers.

The agriculture officer had sent their fertilizers samples to laboratory for analysis and the lab report confirmed that fertilizer was spurious and substandard.

On the report of DD Agriculture, the police have arrested the dealers and locked them behind bars.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Jaranwala

Recent Stories

Kremlin on Sunday Flashlight Event of Navalny's Al ..

3 minutes ago

OGDCL injects 14 new wells in production gathering ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin on 'Gelendzhik Palace': Putin's Rating Is ..

7 minutes ago

NATO Hinders Implementation of Finnish Initiative ..

7 minutes ago

EU Commissioner Envisages Europe As First Among Ot ..

11 minutes ago

Vivo Envisions User-Oriented Innovation in 2021

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.