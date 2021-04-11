UrduPoint.com
Two Deaths, 31 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 08:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Two more deaths and 31 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 12630 in Hyderabad district on Sunday.

According to a daily situation report, the number of deaths due to coronavirus was reached to 289 as two more patients had succumbed to the contagion during the last 24 hours in the district.

Out of 12630 COVID-19 cases, 11810 have so far been recovered, report stated and added that the number of total active cases has reached to 531, of them 501 are isolated at homes while 30 are admitted in different hospitals.

According to the district focal person, 527 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 31 cases have been reported as positive with 6% positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report, total 150015 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 12630 cases were reported as positive.

