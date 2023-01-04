Two deaths reported from Covid-19: NIH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The country has reported two Coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, with 14 critical patients admitted in various hospitals.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 22 people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the last 24 hours.

The country has conducted 5,126 tests in the past 24 hours, out of which 22 persons tested positive for the disease, whereas the COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 0.43 percent.

One death was reported from Sindh while the other from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

He said that there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports, where rapid tests and screening of passengers would be conducted.

The minister said that the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumors. He added that the Corona case passivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 percent of the country's population already got vaccinated against the disease.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister assured.

He said that Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 including BF.7.