Two Decades Long Contribution Of QAU Alumni Association Lauded

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Two decades long contribution of QAU Alumni Association lauded

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Two decades long contribution of Quaid-I-Azam University Alumni Association lauded as one of the most vibrant, active and effective alumni network during an important virtual meeting of core committee of the alumni association.

During the meeting held here on Monday, a comprehensive report was presented on recent activities of the association especially during COVID-19, says a press release.

After detailed deliberations, the committee reviewed the new bylaws and unanimously appointed Dr Abdul Basit as Acting President, Farzana Altaf Shah Acting Vice President and Malik Muhammad Irfan as Acting Finance Secretary for the interim period against the vacant slots of executive committee.

It was also decided that as per signed agreement with Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad in 2008, QAU Alumni Association, as an autonomous organization, would continue to contribute towards the welfare of the students and its alma mater. Following the previous years practice, monsoon plantation drive will also be launched. The members of the core committee also presented various suggestions for further strengthening of the Alumni Association.

Meanwhile during a webinar organized in connection with 20 years celebrations of QAU Alumni Association the vice chancellor and QAU officials and employees congratulated QAU Alumni Association over completion of 20 successful years.

The webinar was addressed by Prof. Dr Masoom Yasinzai Rector International Islamic University Islamabad and former Vice Chancellor QAU Islamabad, Prof. Dr Razia Sultana Vice Chancellor Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Prof. Dr Rauf-I-Azam Pro Rector University of Lahore, Dr Ishtiaq Ali Director Academics QAU, Murtaza Noor Secretary General QAU Alumni Association and Syed Gulfraz Secretary General Employees Welfare Association QAU Islamabad. The proceeding was conducted by Shabbir Hussain Ludharh.

The speakers urged that in view of its exemplary contribution, QAU Alumni Association should be supported and best practices introduced by the association should be followed by the other universities as model alumni association declared by Higher education Commission in 2011.

