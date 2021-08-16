UrduPoint.com

Two Decoits Killed In Police Encounter

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:57 PM

Two decoits killed in police encounter

The Shikarpur Police killed two dacoits in an encounter, when the criminals attacked a police station in Nagarkot area

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Shikarpur Police killed two dacoits in an encounter, when the criminals attacked a police station in Nagarkot area.

According to the police, a gang of dacoits attacked a police station in the limits of Napurkot Police Station which followed an exchange of fire between the police personnel and dacoits, resulting in killing of two most-wanted criminals.

The dacoits later were identified as Jhangal alias Jharo Teghani and Jan Muhammad Teghani.

The police said other accomplices of the killed dacoits managed to escape while they recovered two SMGs from their possession.

Related Topics

Fire Police Exchange Police Station Shikarpur Criminals From

Recent Stories

PTCL Groups celebrates the 75th Independence Day o ..

PTCL Groups celebrates the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal ..

20 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM quits after turbulent 17 months in of ..

Malaysian PM quits after turbulent 17 months in office

3 minutes ago
 Ehsaas Nashonuma program disburses Rs114 million a ..

Ehsaas Nashonuma program disburses Rs114 million among beneficiaries during FY 2 ..

5 minutes ago
 UPDATE - United Airlines Starts Routing Flights Ar ..

UPDATE - United Airlines Starts Routing Flights Around Afghan Airspace As Crisis ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 20,765 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 20,765 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

5 minutes ago
 "Raging Fire" continues to top Chinese box office

"Raging Fire" continues to top Chinese box office

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.