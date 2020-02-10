Two delegations meet CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Two delegations one from Harnai led by Member Provincial Assembly Lala Tareen and other of Bolan Medical University met with Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Monday.

The Harnai delegation informed the chief minister regarding Harnai Grid Station's up-gradation, installation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plant.

The delegation further informed that the cooperation of the Federal government was needed to complete the construction project of Harnai-Sanjawi in order to reduce the difficulties of public, said a press release issued here.

The chief minister told the delegation that hefty funds had been allocated for all districts of the province in financial year budget.

He also assured the delegation that he would contact federal government to include more funds in federal public sector development program (F-PSDP) for up-gradation of Harnai Grad Station, installation of LPG plant and construction of Harnai-Sanjawi Road.

Another delegation of Balon University's students and its employees informed the chief minister about problems being faced by them while the matters comprising service rules of employees, scholarship policy, facilities of hostels, and increasing fees were also discussed.

The delegation also appealed about amendments to Bolan Medial University Act to address their issues.

The chief minister said a draft for the formation of Balochistan Higher education was being prepared for which a cabinet sub-committee had been constituted, saying the purpose of the commission was to improve financial management of universities and colleges in the province.

He said the problems presented by the delegation would be resolved in accordance with rules and regulations for interest of the students and employees.

Provicnail Minsiter for Finance Mir Zahoor Buledi was also present on the occasion.