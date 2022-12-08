Two delegations of under-training officers call on commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Two delegations of under-training officers of 35th mid-carrier course in National Institute and Management, Islamabad, comprising 19 members and National Institute of Management, Peshawar, comprising 22 members, called on divisional commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz, here on Thursday.

Regional Police Officer Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, Additional Commissioner Coordination Tariq Mahmood, Assistant Commissioner General Samina Saif Niazi were also present.

The commissioner welcomed the officers and briefed them about the agriculture sector, industry, geography, history and administrative aspects of the division.

Falki also briefed the delegation about the law and order situation in the division.

Later, shields were presented to both teams.