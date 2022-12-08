UrduPoint.com

Two Delegations Of Under-training Officers Call On Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Two delegations of under-training officers call on commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Two delegations of under-training officers of 35th mid-carrier course in National Institute and Management, Islamabad, comprising 19 members and National Institute of Management, Peshawar, comprising 22 members, called on divisional commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz, here on Thursday.

Regional Police Officer Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, Additional Commissioner Coordination Tariq Mahmood, Assistant Commissioner General Samina Saif Niazi were also present.

The commissioner welcomed the officers and briefed them about the agriculture sector, industry, geography, history and administrative aspects of the division.

Falki also briefed the delegation about the law and order situation in the division.

Later, shields were presented to both teams.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Police Law And Order Agriculture Sarfraz Ahmed Industry

Recent Stories

Alleged Audio leak of Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari g ..

Alleged Audio leak of Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari go viral on social media

7 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

2 hours ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

2 hours ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

2 hours ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.