Two Dengue Cases Reported In RWP This Year; Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Two dengue cases reported in RWP this year; Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Thursday said that two dengue-positive cases had been reported in the Rawalpindi district this year, but there was a need to remain vigilant to control the spread of the fatal disease at the beginning of the season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Thursday said that two dengue-positive cases had been reported in the Rawalpindi district this year, but there was a need to remain vigilant to control the spread of the fatal disease at the beginning of the season.

He directed all the departments to utilize all resources to eliminate dengue mosquitoes, as the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding larvae.

The commissioner warned that no negligence would be tolerated in any arrangements.

He directed to take immediate measures to dispose of solid waste as garbage at vacant plots became a source of larvae upbringing.

Liaqat directed the officials to mark the vacant plots with the help of the area revenue officer and issue twice notice to the owners of the property to eliminate the larvae from their site, adding, "If the owner fails to comply with the notice, mark red his plot, which means that its sale and purchase will be subject to the permission of the Deputy Commissioner.

" Commissioner Rawalpindi further said that because of the recent rains and changed weather patterns, special emphasis should be given to field activities, and drainage must be carried out immediately.

He directed the concerned to remove stagnant water in graveyards and other public places to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Authority briefed the meeting that during outdoor vector surveillance in the last month, the health teams checked around 291,739 sites and found larvae at 158 spots. Similarly, while inspecting 628,038 houses during indoor vector surveillance, larvae were detected at 1,137 homes.

