Open Menu

Two Dengue Patients Reported

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Two dengue patients reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Two confirmed dengue patients have been reported in Rawalpindi since January 2025. Lowered temperature due to recent rains caused the rapid growth in dengue fever.

According to the District Health Authority, anti dengue activities have been accelerated to reduce dengue risk. Anti-Dengue meeting was held here on Wednesday, chaired by Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak in which representatives from the health authority informed that 1432 houses were found with a positive larvae presence out of a total of 14,68,978 home checked.

The meeting was attended by Islamabad Administration and Cantonment Boards officers and Divisional Administration officers.

It was briefed that 508 indoor teams were fully engaged in the field, while 1788 outdoor teams have been constituted.

It was informed the meeting that actions against 217 were taken including registering 38 FIRs and issuenanc of 295 challans.

A total of 21 buildings were also sealed due to violation of dengue SOPs, while a fine of Rs1,28,000.0 has been imposed.

Speaking during the meeting, the Commissioner urged to work beyond the limits of the number of mosquitoes to deal with dengue.

He also directed to take Islamabad administration and Pindis Cantt Boards on board in anti-dengue activities. The commissioner further directed to pay special attention to third-party validation to standardize field activities and make the efforts effective.

Recent Stories

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountabili ..

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..

22 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

34 minutes ago
 Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

4 hours ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

4 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

5 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

6 hours ago
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

6 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

6 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

6 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

6 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan