Two Dengue Patients Reported
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Two confirmed dengue patients have been reported in Rawalpindi since January 2025. Lowered temperature due to recent rains caused the rapid growth in dengue fever.
According to the District Health Authority, anti dengue activities have been accelerated to reduce dengue risk. Anti-Dengue meeting was held here on Wednesday, chaired by Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak in which representatives from the health authority informed that 1432 houses were found with a positive larvae presence out of a total of 14,68,978 home checked.
The meeting was attended by Islamabad Administration and Cantonment Boards officers and Divisional Administration officers.
It was briefed that 508 indoor teams were fully engaged in the field, while 1788 outdoor teams have been constituted.
It was informed the meeting that actions against 217 were taken including registering 38 FIRs and issuenanc of 295 challans.
A total of 21 buildings were also sealed due to violation of dengue SOPs, while a fine of Rs1,28,000.0 has been imposed.
Speaking during the meeting, the Commissioner urged to work beyond the limits of the number of mosquitoes to deal with dengue.
He also directed to take Islamabad administration and Pindis Cantt Boards on board in anti-dengue activities. The commissioner further directed to pay special attention to third-party validation to standardize field activities and make the efforts effective.
