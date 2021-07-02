UrduPoint.com
Two Dengue Patients Reported In Distt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Two dengue patients reported in distt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Friday said that only two dengue patients were reported so far in the district who had been discharged after required treatment.

Chairing a meeting to review the anti-dengue situation, he informed that Breteau Index had crossed level 3 in three union councils of the district including Dhoke Mangtal, Pirwadhai and Wah.The effective measures discussed include sweeping surveillance, awareness campaign, improved water supply and sanitation.

The Commissioner said"Due to the forecast of heavy monsoon rains,there is a need to remain vigilant during the current year to control dengue mosquito breeding.

"He informed that during inspection of dengue breeding sites, the anti-dengue teams issued notices to 1391 owners, registered FIRs"s against 49 violators and sealed 88 shops since January 2021 where SOPs regarding dengue was not being followed.

Gulzar directed the officials concerned for checking and surveillance of commercial plazas, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools and colleges, junkyards, graveyards, under construction sites, parks, open plots, abandoned sites and petrol pumps. He said that besides, taking anti-dengue measures, a vigorous public awareness campaign was also essential for effective community participation.

